Benton County Sheriff’s Office to Use Drone Technology

FOLEY -- After implementing body camera's nearly a year ago, the Benton County Sheriff's Office is now adding a drone.

Sheriff Troy Heck says just like with their body cameras, he views drones as another tool at their disposal.

There is so many things you can do with a single person operating that drone, verses what it would take to have boots on the ground to conduct the same thing.

Heck says the expectation is the use the drone for situations involving a missing child or to help find a suspect.

Currently he says they've had about 10 deputies go through the training needed to operate a drone, with hopes to start using them this year.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has been using drones within their department since 2017.

