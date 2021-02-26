Benton County Sheriff’s Office to Help in Upcoming Chauvin Trial

FOLEY -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office is standing at the ready to help provide security for the upcoming murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Sheriff Troy Heck says the Minneapolis Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office have launched Operation Safety Net to make sure the trial goes off smoothly and safely.

Heck says in law enforcement, there is an obligation to help out their brothers and sisters when called upon...

In law enforcement in general, and in the sheriff's association in particular, we have a saying that no sheriff stands alone. What that means is that when any sheriff has a need that exceeds their ability to deal with it, we're going to rally and we're going to help out.

Heck says they have 15 sworn officers in their patrol division and depending on the circumstances 3-5 officers may be asked to help provide security. The sheriff says tactical decisions on how many officers will go and for how long will be determined as the trial gets closer.

County commissioners will be asked to sign-off on the mutual aid agreement at Tuesday's board meeting.

