Benton County Secures More State Grants for High Speed Internet

Benton County commissioners and businesspeople gather at a home to get fiber optic cable. - submitted photo

FOLEY (WJON News) -- Benton County continues to make strides in bringing high-speed internet to its residents.

The Minnesota Office of Broadband Development has announced a $3-million Border-to-Border grant that will be used to bring high-speed internet to 836 addresses south of Highway 23.  It’s on top of a previously awarded $1.5-million to bring service to 483 underserved customers north of Highway 23.

When complete at the end of 2026, the $12.8-million project will bring a minimum of 100 megabits per second of internet to those customers and cover nearly all of the addresses in the county.

Residents should watch their mailbox for a construction authorization form so that fiber can be run to their homes at no cost to them.

Property owners are not required to sign up for service to get fiber optic cable run to their homes.

Questions about whether installation will happen near their home or questions about service packages can be directed to Benton Communications at (320) 293-2115.

 

 

