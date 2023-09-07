Benton County S.O. Asking For Help Finding Stolen Pickup
FOLEY (WJON News) - The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a stolen truck and trailer.
Between 4:00 and 4:30 Thursday morning, a pickup and trailer were stolen from a home in the 13800 block of 78th Street NE near Ronneby.
Authorities are looking for a red, 2008, GMC Sierra Crew Cab with no GMC badging or moldings and black wheels. When the truck was stolen, it was attached to a black, 2003 Elite 32-foot gooseneck tandem-axle flatbed trailer with ramps.
There is evidence that the trailer crashed into a post while leaving the area.
There are no suspects. Anyone with information should call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office (320-968-7201) or Crimestoppers (800-255-1301).
