Benton County Raises Tobacco-Buying Age to 21

FOLEY -- Benton County has become the 9th Minnesota county to pass a tobacco 21 ordinance.

County Administrator Monty Headley says the board of commissioners approved an ordinance change on a unanimous vote to raise the buying age for tobacco to 21-years-old.

The ordinance change only covers unincorporated parts of the county and cities which don't regulate tobacco licenses on their own. Headley says the change does not affect the cities of St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Sartell and Foley. It does cover the cities of Rice and Gilman, however.

The change goes into effect on January 1st.