Benton County Included in Frost Advisory Tuesday Morning

UNDATED (WJON - News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for northern Minnesota and part of eastern Minnesota for early Tuesday morning.

The Frost Advisory includes Benton County.  It will be in effect from 4:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to get down to about 35 degrees.

Frost could kill sensitive vegetation if left uncovered.

Chilly temperatures tonight, with areas of frost mainly along and north of I-94.

It will be another chilly one Tuesday night, with areas of frost across much of the region.

