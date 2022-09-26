Benton County Included in Frost Advisory Tuesday Morning

UNDATED (WJON - News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for northern Minnesota and part of eastern Minnesota for early Tuesday morning.

The Frost Advisory includes Benton County. It will be in effect from 4:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to get down to about 35 degrees.

Frost could kill sensitive vegetation if left uncovered.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Chilly temperatures tonight, with areas of frost mainly along and north of I-94.

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

It will be another chilly one Tuesday night, with areas of frost across much of the region.