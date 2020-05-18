Benton County Building Access Remains Restricted

FOLEY -- The governor's stay at home order has expired, but Benton County is still limiting access to its offices.

Benton County's DMV and Driver's License Office in Foley remains closed to walk-in customers. Access to other offices remains restricted.

The county is working to prepare its offices for reopening to the public and will ease access once various safety measures are put in place.

Benton County residents are asked to call ahead at 968-5000 or visit their website for more information.