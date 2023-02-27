Benton County Announces High-Speed Internet Project
FOLEY (WJON News) -- Benton County has announced that high-speed internet will be coming to some underserved parts of the county.
Benton Communications and the county are partnering to bring high-speed fiber broadband to some communities north of Highway 23.
The state of Minnesota has given Benton Communications $1.5-million in Border to Border grant money for the project. The county is contributing $1.1-million of American Rescue Plan Act money.
The 148 miles of fiber-optic broadband will bring high-speed internet service to 483 rural addresses.
Work will begin this fall with completion estimated by June 2025.
The Benton County Board of Commissioners also pledged another $2-million of ARP funds as a local match for a second round of Border to Border grants for areas south of Highway 23.
The next round of state Border to Border grants will be announced this summer.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Attempted Train Jacking Plea
- How to spot and deal with ice dams on your roof
- Stearns County Changing License Center Hours
- Stearns County Moving Ahead With Creating New Park
- MnDOT Announces Snowplow Winning Names
Ten Things Only Minnesotans Over 35 Will Remember About the World Wide Web
10 LIES MINNESOTANS TELL THEMSELVES