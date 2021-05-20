Benton County Amnesty Day Is Coming Up

FOLEY -- Got junk? Well, you are in luck! Benton County will hold its annual Amnesty Day on June 19th from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Benton County Public Works in Foley.

Amnesty Day offers Benton County residents an opportunity to get rid of unwanted items for free or for a small fee.

Accepted items include appliances (one free per resident, $30 for each additional), auto/light truck tires (four free, $3/each for additional, maximum 10 per vehicle), furniture (one free then $5/each), TV's/computers (one free, $30/each for additional), motor vehicle and rechargeable batteries, demolition waste i.e. wood, building debris etc (one cubic yard/resident, $5/additional cubic yard) and scrap metal (including pipe, wire, sheet/cast iron; bike frames and tire rims must have tires removed, and all motors must have all gas and oil removed).

Among the items not accepted are ammonia-held AC units, commerical/medical waste, fluorescent bulbs, gas refrigerators, household garbage, mercury-held products, office equipment, oil/oil filters, paint, pesticides, pressurized tanks, recyclables, snowmobile tracks, tires on rims, whole vehicle hulks and yard waste.

Organizers note that site personnel will have final say on pricing and whether or not an item is acceptable. For more information or to ask a question, contact the Benton County Department of Development at 320-968-5065.

There will be a second event held in September for folks who cannot make it to the event in June.

I had my first Amnesty Day experience in 2020 at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. I waited in line for over three hours to get rid of my old tube tv set for free. Needless to say, unless you get there well before the posted opening time you should plan on this being an all-day event.