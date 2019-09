The College of St. Benedict volleyball team extended their win streak on Saturday at the Simpson Invitational in Indianola, Iowa.

CSB topped the Storm in three straight sets to earn the sweep.

Madison Weiss tallied 12 kills, one ace, and three blocks. Katie Koch added 25 assists and seven digs, and Haley LaVelle finished with one ace and 14 digs.

The Bennies improve to 15-1 and 2-0 MIAC. They will travel to St. Paul on Wednesday to face Macalester College.