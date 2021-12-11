SJU Rugby Knocked out in Semis, Gopher VB Advances to Elite Eight

The St. Cloud Norsemen and Granite City Lumberjacks picked up big wins on Friday, and the St. Cloud State University men's and women's basketball teams both topped UMary, but the St. John's University men's rugby and Minnesota Timberwolves lost their matchups. On Saturday, the Minnesota Wild will head to L.A. while the Gopher men's basketball team travels to Michigan, and the Gopher volleyball team will face Wisconsin in the Elite Eight round.

RECAPS:

- The Norsemen tallied their third straight win with a 5-1 takedown of the MN Wilderness in Cloquet on Friday. Blake Perbix led the way for St. Cloud, netting two goals. The Norsemen improve to 12-9 and the Wilderness fall to 13-13-1. The teams will head to St. Cloud on Saturday for game two of the weekend series. Puck-drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

- The Lumberjacks routed the Minnesota Loons 12-1 on the road Friday night. Tucker Skime, Brett Reed, and Brock Masseth each scored two goals for Granite City. The Lumberjacks improve to 22-1 and the Loons fall to 2-23. The teams will complete the series with game two on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

- The SCSU men's basketball team got back in the win column as they held on to beat the University of Mary 83-78. Caleb Donaldson led all scorers with 31 points for St. Cloud. The Huskies improve to 5-5 and will host Minot State University on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

- The SCSU women's basketball team also held onto their lead long enough to secure a 79-70 win over the Marauders. Tori Wortz led St. Cloud with a season-high 25 points. Brehna Evans added 16. The Huskies improve to 6-1 and will host Minot in part two of the SCSU doubleheader at 5:30 p.m.

- The no.2 SJU rugby team fell 28-21 to no. 3 New Mexico Tech in the semifinal round of the Men’s Collegiate Rugby Championship Small College Cohen Cup division nationals. The game marked the fifth appearance in the final four for St. John's. The Johnnies will now face no. 6 Holy Cross in the third-place game on Sunday at 12:00 p.m.

- After a rough first half, a late push was not enough as the Timberwolves fell 123-106 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for Minnesota with 21 points and seven rebounds. Malik Beasley added 15 points and five rebounds. The Wolves fall to 11-15 and will face Portland on Sunday night at 8:00 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- The 19-6-1 Wild will look to keep things rolling when they visit the 11-10-4 Kings in Los Angeles Saturday night. The teams last met in October when Minnesota won 3-2. Pre-game coverage starts at 9:15 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The 7-1 Gopher men's basketball team will look to rebound from a loss to Michigan State when they visit the University of Michigan (6-3) on Saturday. The Wolverines lead the overall series 92-62. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The no. 12 Gopher volleyball team is headed to their tenth ever regional final as they take on the no. 4 Badgers in the elite eight round of the NCAA Tournament. The Gophers are 52-35 all-time against Wisconsin and 11-8 against the Badgers under current head coach Hugh McCutcheon. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. at the UW Fieldhouse. The winner will advance to the final four.

