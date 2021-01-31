Bennies Drop Season Opener to Hamline

ST. JOSEPH -- The College of St. Benedict hockey team hit the ice for the first time this season and came up short against Hamline University Saturday.

Neither team scored in the opening period. Hamline got on the board in the second to take a 1-0 lead. The Pipers extended that lead early in the third period to 2-0.

The Bennies answered with their first and only goal of the day to close the gap to 2-1 and avoid the shutout. Hamline wrapped up the win 3-1 by netting one more late in the final frame.

Rylan Bistodeau scored the lone goal for St. Ben's. Ally Frantzick made 46 saves and allowed three goals in the loss.

The Bennies fall to 0-1. They will travel to St. Paul on Saturday to face Bethel University. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.