Twins Win, Huskies Fall in Tournament Bid – Sunday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Twins rallied for a win over Oakland, while the Timberwolves recorded a loss. The St. Cloud State University softball team fell in their NSIC Tournament run, and the St. John's University baseball team dropped game one of the weekend series to Hamline.

- The Twins snapped their losing streak with a 5-4 come-from-behind win over the A's on Saturday. Minnesota trailed 4-1 until a three-run home run from Miguel Sano sparked the offense in the bottom of the eighth. Jose Berrios threw six strikeouts and allowed eight hits and four runs. The series is now split 1-1. The Twins improve to 13-24 and the Athletics fall to 24-17. The series will be decided on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Wolves fell to the Celtics 124-108 at Target Center in their penultimate game of the season. Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 26 for Boston. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 24 points and 14 rebounds. The Timberwolves fall to 22-49 and will close out the season by hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Pre-game begins at 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Huskies' run in the NSIC Tournament was ended with a 4-0 shutout loss to Winona State University. SCSU falls to an overall record of 28-16. The Warriors improved to 37-11 and advanced but then fell in the semifinal to Augustana.

- The Johnnies lost their first contest in the MIAC play-in series 2-1 to Hamline. Soren Roe scored the lone run for SJU. The Johnnies fall to 27-11 and the Pipers improve to 14-24. The teams will face off in a doubleheader starting at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday to complete the weekend series.