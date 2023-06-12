Beginning Farmers Can Get Help Buying Land

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Beginning farmers have another opportunity for financial help.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Rural Finance Authority has announced a second round of funding for the Down Payment Assistance Grant Program.

The program offers up to $15,000 for qualified farmers to purchase farmland. To qualify, farmers must earn less than $250,000 in gross agricultural sales, and each award must be matched with at least $8,000 of other funding.

The program will open applications on July 1st. All applications received until July 31st will be eligible for consideration.

The MDA will host an informational session over Zoom on June 14 to review the grant program, explain changes for the second round of funding, and hear questions and comments from the public. Information for joining this session can be found on the program webpage.

Officials expect to award more than 60 grants during this period. Another round of grant funding will be available in July 2024.

For more information or details on how to apply, visit the program’s webpage.

