Becker School Rescinds Communication Plan
BECKER -- A very controversial communication plan has been rescinded.
At a special Becker School Board meeting last night, the council voted unanimously to rescind the communication plan approved last May.
Last week, the Becker Education Association filed a lawsuit against Becker Public School claiming the communication plan as written violates their right to free speech, as well a number of other state laws.
The board met in executive session for about a half hour before voting to rescind the policy.
