Becker School District Responds To Lawsuit

BECKER -- The Becker School District has responded to the lawsuit filed yesterday by the Becker Education Association, the union representing the Becker School teachers.

In a statement, Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt says:

We have been made aware of recent court filings in connection with a legal action challenging certain aspects of the School District’s new communication plan. We disagree with the claims and assertions being made in those filings, and believe the lawsuit misconstrues the purpose and effect of language in the School District’s plan. Because the judicial system is the more appropriate forum in which to address these issues, the School District will respond through the legal proceedings before the Court.

The Becker Education Association filed a lawsuit against the Becker School District in Sherburne County Court Thursday, claiming the school’s communication policy violated teacher’s right to free speech, as well as a number of other state laws. Read the story here.

For a copy of the lawsuit, click the button below.