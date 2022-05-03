Becker School Board Appoints Two New Members

BECKER -- There are two new faces on the Becker School Board.

Following the resignation of board members Cindy Grahm and Sarah Schaffer in March, the Becker School Board appointed Pete Weismann and Troy Berning to the board Monday night.

According to the applications submitted to the school board, Troy Berning is a longtime resident of the community and has raised four children, the youngest of whom is still in school. Berning has coached several area youth sports teams and is a former President of the youth wrestling board.

Weismann is a 16-year resident of the community with three children currently in school. He states his top priority is to help restore honor, accountability, and trust to the district and community.

Berning and Weismann will serve on the Becker School Board until the next election in November.