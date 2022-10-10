Becker School Board Eyes New Communication Plan

BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker Public School Board will review an updated communications plan tonight.

The district’s previous communication plan, adopted May 2nd, led the Becker Education Association to sue the district, claiming the plan violated constitutional rights and endangered students. The board rescinded the plan in August.

The new communications plan includes this statement:

Nothing in this plan shall be interpreted or applied to prevent or dissuade any employee from exercising legally protected (or required) speech. This includes but is not limited to speech protected pursuant to the Public Employment Labor Relations Act (“PELRA”); the Minnesota Human Rights Act; the Maltreatment of Minors Act; the Safe and Supportive Schools Act; the Minnesota Whistleblower Act; the Occupational Health and Safety Act (“OSHA”); the terms of applicable collective bargaining agreements; and any other state, local, or federal law or District policy that permits or requires internal or external reporting. Retaliation for exercising any protected activity is strictly prohibited.

The Becker school board will take up the new communications plan at their monthly meeting on October 10th.