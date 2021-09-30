Becker School District Has 2 Referendum Questions on Nov. Ballot

BECKER -- After failing by just 11 votes in May, the Becker school district is bringing a referendum back to the voters.

The ballot in the spring had just one question and asked for $37.5 million while this fall's ballot has two questions with the first one asking for the $37.5 million and a second question looking for an additional $6.8 million.

Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt says money from the first question would pay for things like deferred maintenance, secure entrances, a new transportation facility, and adding space to the existing buildings.

We're going to connect that transportation building to our primary school and add a number of classrooms. The first question adds five to seven classrooms and the second question, if it passes, adds a multi-purpose facility and adds another seven to eight classrooms.

Schmidt says, besides adding a new early childhood facility in the current transportation building, the second question would also help pay for installing turf on the football field and adding lights to the softball and baseball fields.

One of the biggest changes in this latest proposal is there would be no changes to the grade level configuration with the second grade staying in the primary building and the fifth grade staying in the intermediate building.

Due to expiring debt, if the first question passes it would not increase property taxes for Becker School District property owners.

Early voting is already underway in the Becker School District. Election Day is Tuesday, November 2nd.

