Becker Referendum Fails by 11 Votes

BECKER -- A bond referendum in the Becker school district has failed by just 11 votes.

Residents in the district went to the polls Tuesday to vote on the $37.5 million referendum with 612 voting no and 601 voting yes.

The district was asking for the money to upgrade security, address space needs including adding capacity to the middle school, deferred maintenance, and create a new transportation facility.

If it had passed, it would have had a net-zero tax impact on property owners due to expiring debt in the district.

