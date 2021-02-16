Becker Schools Seeking Approval of $37.5M Bond Referendum

BECKER -- This spring voters in the Becker school district will vote on a proposed $37.5 million bond referendum.

Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt says because the district has some expiring bonds, along with low-interest rates right now, there will be no increase in taxes for property owners if it passes. Upgrades would be made to every building, including safety and security measures.

The plan also includes shifting some grades to other buildings to alleviate overcrowding in the primary school building.

To handle that is keeping our Pre-K, K and 1st grades in the primary school, shift the 2nd grade to our intermediate school, and then shift the 5th grade to the middle school. So our addition would be to the middle school to add that 5th grade on to there, so they would have four grade levels.

The middle school will get some new classrooms for the 5th graders. Both the intermediate and middle school would get new cafeterias.

Other plans for the money include a new transportation facility, turf on the football field, and maintenance at all buildings.

The Becker school district is growing with no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. Schimdt says one recent study says the Becker and Big Lake school districts will be the 7th and 8th fastest growing in the state in the coming years.

Becker and Big Lake area, this area of the state really entices people because we have those large lots and we have the ability to get to places very quickly and easily. We don't see that going away.

The $37.5 million referendum will have just one question on the ballot. Early voting starts on March 26th with election day on May 11th.

Get our free mobile app