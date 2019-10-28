Becker Residents to Decide on Two School Levy Questions

BECKER -- Residents in the Becker school district will have two levy questions on the ballot next Tuesday.

The first question is asking voters to renew an existing levy as well as increase the amount of that levy.

Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt says the funding is needed to maintain the current class sizes, staffing, and keep up with operational costs.

We'll just continue the programming because a large bulk of that is a renewal. The money is for operating expenses and things we can use to provide the programs that we're providing for students whether it is transportation, or extracurriculars, or staffing.

Schmidt says if question one passes, property taxes would increase by about $40 a year for a home valued at $200,000.

The second question is asking voters to replace an existing levy that is set to expire after 10 years because it is a replacement of a levy already in place property taxes would not go up if it passes. The money generated from this levy pays for student technology in the district.