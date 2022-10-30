Becker Police Officer Hurt in Altercation

BECKER (WJON News) -- A Becker police officer was hurt during an altercation with a man.

On Saturday just after 4:30 p.m, Becker Police Officers were called regarding a welfare check at a home on the 11000 block of 35th Avenue. While officers were investigating the request, an intoxicated man at the residence became belligerent and attacked a Becker Police Officer.

With the assistance of other officers, the man was ultimately subdued and taken into custody.

A Becker Police officer was injured during the arrest and sustained a possible broken hand.

The man arrested has been identified as 35-year-old Marty Johann of Becker.