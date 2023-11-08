Becker Police Hand Out Breakfast for Kindness Week

Photo: City of Becker/Facebook Photo: City of Becker/Facebook loading...

BECKER (WJON News) - Hundreds of drivers were pulled over this morning in Becker and given coffee and breakfast.

As part of the annual “Kindness Week” in Becker, the police department set up outside city hall for the Becker Police Drive-through Donut Breakfast.

(l to r): Roy Neumann, co-responder, and Brent Baloun, Police Chief, hand out breakfast during Kindness Week. Photo - Jeff McMahon, WJON. (l to r): Roy Neumann, co-responder, and Brent Baloun, Police Chief, hand out breakfast during Kindness Week. Photo - Jeff McMahon, WJON. loading...

Officers were ready with donuts and a choice of coffee, milk, or juice.

Officials say they were surprised by this year’s turnout, and are happy for the opportunity to get out and hand out breakfast.

(l to r): Officer Paul Hickerson and Kristen Heins, Admin SUpport Specialist, are ready with fresh donuts during Kindness Week. Photo - Jeff McMahon, WJON (l to r): Officer Paul Hickerson and Kristen Heins, Admin Support Specialist, are ready with fresh donuts during Kindness Week. Photo - Jeff McMahon, WJON loading...

