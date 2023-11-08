Becker Police Hand Out Breakfast for Kindness Week
BECKER (WJON News) - Hundreds of drivers were pulled over this morning in Becker and given coffee and breakfast.
As part of the annual “Kindness Week” in Becker, the police department set up outside city hall for the Becker Police Drive-through Donut Breakfast.
Officers were ready with donuts and a choice of coffee, milk, or juice.
Officials say they were surprised by this year’s turnout, and are happy for the opportunity to get out and hand out breakfast.
