Becker Police Called to Home Where Shots Were Fired

BECKER -- Officers with the Becker police department were called to a home after shots were fired inside the house.

At about 5:30 p.m. Monday police were called to a home on the 10000 block of 14th Avenue Southeast for a domestic situation. A female indicated that she had heard a gunshot inside the residence.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that the male had already left the scene. Officers discovered that he had fired a gun multiple times in the home.

A Becker Officer spotted the vehicle with the suspect male near Edgewood Street/Woodland Court in Becker. He was then taken into custody without incident. The male was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Investigation revealed that there had been no threats to the female or anyone else during the incident.

The incident remains under investigation. The names are being withheld pending further investigation.