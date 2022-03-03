UPDATE: Royalton Heads to State Wrestling Championship Match

ST. PAUL -- The Royalton High School Wrestling team will have a shot at a state title.

Royalton beat Dover-Eyota 34-33 in the semifinals to advance to the Class A Championship match. The will take on Jacksonville County Central in the title match at 7:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.

On the other side of the Class A Wrestling Tournament bracket Kimball will try for 5th place after beating Maple River/USC 39-23. They will face United North Central who defeated Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 34-30.

In the Semifinals of the Class AA Wrestling Tournament Becker High School fell to Kasson-Mantorville 31-24. The Bulldogs will now move into the third place match against Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran at 5:00 p.m.

We will continue to update you on how our local wrestling teams are doing as the results come in.