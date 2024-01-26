Beatrice Waldock, 89, Little Falls

July 23, 1934 - January 23, 2024

Beatrice Elaine Mae Waldock, 89, passed away with family by her side on January 23, 2024, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital, Little Falls, MN. The visitation will be at Emblom Brenny Funeral Home in Little Falls on Monday, January 29 from 4-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Belle Prairie, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church.

Firstborn to the late Elmer and Martha (Lehtonen) Lahti on July 23, 1934, in Ryder, ND, Bea was the big sister to her brothers Wilfred (deceased), Myron (Ryder, ND), and Gary (deceased). Several aunts and uncles adored her and likewise; they helped Bea travel to California - during the Depression - to be the flower girl in one of their weddings.

Bea enjoyed school - she graduated from Ryder High School and Minot State Teachers College and then taught country school. That was not a common path for women of her generation. She also worked as a legal assistant in Minot. Bea met Raymond Waldock at a dance, and together they danced for 38 years. They married on November 9, 1957, in Parshall, ND. Bea gained many more cherished family members with the Waldocks.

In 1965, and already parents to five, Ray and Bea moved to Minnesota. They co-owned and operated the Diamond W Ranch in Freedhem until retiring in 1991. They welcomed four more children. Ray died of cancer on January 9, 1996. Their son, Vince, bought the farm and he and Bea continued to live (and work!) together; Bea lived in her farm home, to the end, for nearly 60 years.

Bea’s true vocation was family - with unyielding faith and care, she mothered. She was a role model to 9 children, 8 additional children by marriage, 24 grandchildren (plus 4 spouses), and 7 great-grandchildren. Her children range in age from 43 to 65; the grandchildren from 3 to 41, and the great-grandchildren age 2 weeks to 17 years old. Fittingly, Bea’s last photo features her holding the newest family member. Bea’s beloved family legacy will only continue to grow and live on.

Bea always liked something to look forward to with family and friends. She has an outstanding record of attendance spanning decades at church, school, and community events. She and her loved ones made many special memories over the years in large part for her caring, can-do, cheerful presence. Given the revolving doors with a big family and tight-knit farm community, Bea’s hospitality was genuine and an acclaimed gift. She always had treats in her cookie jar and, for years, homemade donuts to thaw from the freezer “just in case company stops in.” Venison sausage would cook up quickly to keep her favorite card games going late into the night. Big kids and little kids alike coveted her fried fish, Polish potatoes, beef vegetable and chicken noodle soups, and baked bread from buns to caramel rolls.

Bea’s ability to “put up the harvest” was unmatched. A life well spent went into her gardens along with picking chokecherries, apples, and her renowned raspberries. She loved the outdoors and was proud to watch the cows and calves, care for the farm cats, and walk the beautiful property outside her door.

Children to cherish her memory are Bruce (Leslie) Waldock of Rosebud, TX; Donna Rae (Peter) Scheffert of Northfield, MN; Robert (Barb) Waldock of Little Falls; Vince Waldock of Little Falls; Darrel (Julie) Waldock of Cedar, MN; Bonnie (Dan) Wurst of Andover, MN; Janelle Waldock (Mike Maguire) of Eagan, MN; Kevin (Jessy) Waldock of Little Falls; and Valerie (Michael) Schoepf of Bismarck, ND. She also has her grandchildren and greats, her brother, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss her easy smile and calm nature.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Bea are preferred (with the specific designation forthcoming).