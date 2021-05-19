Bear Cub Spotted in Southeast St. Cloud Neighborhood

ST. CLOUD -- Here's something you don't see every day in St. Cloud, a bear cub was spotted in a neighborhood.

An officer with the St. Cloud police department says the cub was about one year old.

It was in the 1700 block of Woodland Road on Wednesday afternoon, which is east of Highway 10 and south of Highway 23 in east St. Cloud.

The neighborhood is very wooded and has a lot of wildlife including deer, wild turkeys, fox, and other animals. But, this could possibly the first time a bear has wondered though.

It didn't appear to be very scared of the people as he took his time walking through the neighborhood stopping for lunch at some backyard bird feeders.

Eventually, the bear had enough of the neighborhood and made his way north across Benton Country Road 2/Second Street SE.

