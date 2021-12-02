Thicc Bear Caught on MN Trail Cam Earns Praise for its Curves

A well-fed bear caught on trail cam is earning all the praise (and a few jokes) online.

"This might be THE fattest bear we have ever seen in our area!" Voyageurs Wolf Project captioned the video posted to Youtube. "How much do you think this porker weighs?!"

The video, posted to Youtube December 1, was likely recorded earlier this year. "We are still going through trail camera footage from this past summer and fall where we are finding and trying to share some gems like this," said Voyageurs Wolf Project. "With the number of cameras we have out, it takes quite an effort to get through all of the footage."

The big beauty has earned plenty of praise and a few well-intentioned jokes online.

"Oh my, he is a chunky one!!!" praised one viewer on Youtube.

"That bear will still be chubby in the spring!" humored another.

"He ate Wisconsin over the weekend," cracked a third.

"Slurped up a few too many tater tot hotdishes," joked a Reddit user in the Minnesota thread.

"It's not a question of whether he survives the winter," teased another. "It's whether or not the winter survives him..." Some, however, wondered if the bear is actually pregnant or even malnourished.

"Looks pregnant to me due to that low belly," commented one Reddit user.

"You really think it's fat?" wondered another. "Late season pregnancy or ill?"

According to its website, the Voyageurs Wolf Project is focused on understanding the summer ecology of wolves in and around Voyageurs National Park in the iconic Northwoods border region of Minnesota, USA. Read more about the project and watch more videos of Minnesota's wolves here.

