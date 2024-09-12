Minnesota Bear Harvest Numbers Are Big So Far

The first 2024 bear harvest numbers are in from the Minnesota DNR and they are impressive. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. The first days of the Bear hunt from September 1-3 indicated that more bear were shot in the state than all of last season. Through Monday September 9, 2,600 bear were registered in Minnesota while last year at the same time approximately 1,000 bear had been registered. Last season's total harvest was 1,800.

Schmitt says throughout northern Minnesota and into Central Minnesota bear hunting reports have been good. He says bear are hungry because the supply of forest food isn't good this year. Schmitt indicates he is aware of 2 bears that were shot within a 20 minute radius from St. Cloud. He says approximately 8,000 people bought tags this year. He says high interest in hunting and poor forest foods is a formula for a successful bear hunt in Minnesota. The Minnesota bear hunting season continues through October 13.

The DNR recently conducted their August roadside pheasant count to estimate the state's current population. Volunteers and DNR officials drive throughout the state in heavy pheasant population areas to count the pheasants. He says the numbers released were similar to last year. The results included a 34% increase in the pheasant population in Central Minnesota.

This Saturday marks the opening of the grouse, sand hill crane, and archery deer hunting seasons in Minnesota. If you'd like to learn more about that listen to my conversation with Glen below.