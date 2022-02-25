BCA Releases New Details in 21-Year Murder Investigation

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Cass County Sheriff's Office have released new details as part of an ongoing 21-year murder investigation.

Just before 10:00 p.m. on February 27th, 2001, Rachel Anthony was finishing her shift at Ultimate Liquors in Pine River. Anthony was warming her car as the store was scheduled to close.

At around 1:00 p.m. that evening, a police officer noticed her car still idling in the parking lot. Authorities say the back door of the store was unlocked and her purse and coat were still inside, but Rachel was missing.

Police say her body was found six weeks later about 15 miles away near Breezy Point. Authorities say the last person to see Rachel alive was someone who bought a bottle of liquor and cigarettes just before the store closed.

Police say they have been unable to identify the customer, but they are considered a person of interest in the case.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch is asking anyone with information, no matter how small, to please come forward.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office and BCA are committed to following up on all leads and hope that one will bring us to the successful outcome of this tragic case.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible in Rachel's death.

Anyone with information can call the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 218-546-1424 or BCA at 651-793-7000 and your tip can be anonymous.