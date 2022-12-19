BCA Releases More Details on Officer Involved Shooting

NEW AUBURN (WJON News) -- The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died during a use-of-force incident on Thursday, Dec. 15 in New Auburn in Sibley County.

The BCA has released the identity of the officers involved.

According to the medical examiner, 34-year-old Brent Alsleben, of New Auburn, died of gunshot wounds. The BCA says he had a knife and struggled with officers.

The Hutchinson Police Department, Sibley County Sheriff's Office, and McLeod County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

The BCA has identified three Hutchinson Police Officers and two McLeod County Sheriff's Deputies who used force during this incident.

Only the Hutchinson officers are on standard administrative leave.

Officer Taylor Fenrich fired his duty pistol. He has 17 years of law enforcement experience.

Officer Phillip Mielke fired his patrol rifle. He has nine years of law enforcement experience.

Officer Tyler Schmeling fired his patrol rifle. He has eight years of law enforcement experience.

Deputy Andrew Demeyer discharged his Taser. He has 16 years of law enforcement experience.

Deputy David Olson discharged his Taser. He has 17 years of law enforcement experience.

The Sibley County Sheriff's Office asked the BCA to investigate the incident.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without recommendation to the Sibley County Attorney's Office for review.

This story is courtesy of KDUZ in Hutchinson.