Barth Among Players Selected To NWL Showcase

Former Rocori standout Jordan Barth one of nine members of the St. Cloud Rox selected to the Northwoods League Major League Dreams Showcase in Madison, Wisconsin on August 6th.

The Major League Dreams Showcase is a day of workouts among the top players in the Northwoods League in front of an audience of scouts, before the prospects form teams and play a doubleheader.

Other members of the Rox include catcher Jack Kelly, shortstop Gus Steiger, outfielder Garrett Delano and pitchers Trae Robertson, Max Rippi, Alex Carillo, Drew Garrett and Joey Stock.