Barn A Total Loss Following Fire In Eden Lake Township

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A large fire destroyed a barn in Eden Lake Township early Sunday morning.

The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. at 23712 150th Street in Eden Lake Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 63-year-old Dennis Fink, of Paynesville, was awaken by his dog barking outside his home. When he went and looked outside he saw smoke and flames coming from an outbuilding containing livestock and hay.

Fink was able to rescue all the livestock from the building before fire crews arrived.

The Eden Valley and Paynesville Fire Departments arrived to find the building fully engulfed.

The fire was extinguished and the building is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown.