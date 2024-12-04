Barbara Johnson Searles, 74, Waite Park

May 8, 1950 - December 1, 2024

Barbara J. Searles, 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2024, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN, with visitation one-hour prior at 10:00 AM.

Barb was born on May 8, 1950, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Doris (Fall) and William Johnson. As a girl, Barb became an active member of the Girl Scouts, earning the prestigious Marian Award and spending summers as an overnight camp counselor. During this time, she discovered her passion for teaching and mentoring children—a calling she pursued throughout her life.

Barb graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in elementary education and later earned her master’s degree in education. She dedicated her career to teaching in St. Cloud, with the majority of her years spent at Talahi Elementary School. Barb took great pride in helping her students grow and reach their full potential.

Barb had many passions, including gardening, staying active, and following St. Cloud and Minnesota’s sports teams. Her yard was always filled with vibrant flowers and plants she lovingly tended. Barb enjoyed walking in the summer and skiing in the winter. Barb also had a creative side, making personalized greeting cards for friends and family. She was an active member and volunteer at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Through all of her interests, Barb built lasting friendships she cherished deeply.

In April 1990, Barb married Ralph Searles, and their marriage brought her immense joy and fulfillment. They welcomed their son, Stephen, in 1994, and Barb’s greatest joy was being a mother to Stephen. She never missed one of his band or orchestra concerts, swim meets, or scouting events. The family loved travel adventures together and they spent years exploring new places.

During retirement, Barb and Ralph fulfilled their lifelong dream of moving to Lake John in Annandale. When Ralph was diagnosed with a neurological disease, Barb gracefully took on the role of caregiver, offering him unwavering love and support for the next five years.

During the past year, Barb witnessed Stephen fall in love and marry Katie. She was happily in attendance and overjoyed to celebrate in this day.

Barb is survived by her son, Stephen, and daughter-in-law, Katherine; her siblings, Susan (David) Anderson, Linda Johnson (Ray Mirshekari), Stephen (Cheryl) Johnson, and Michael (Mary) Johnson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Searles; her parents, William and Doris Johnson; Ralph’s parents, Harrison Sr. and Jean Searles; and her niece, Elizabeth Johnson.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to CentraCare Hospice and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the exceptional care they provided during Barb’s final weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House or Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud—both of which were dear to Barb’s heart.

Barb’s legacy of love, service, and education will continue to inspire those who knew her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family, friends, and students for generations to come.