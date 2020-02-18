Barbara J. Hasbrouck, 83, Sartell

February 20, 1936 – February 14, 2020

Barbara J. Hasbrouck, age 83 of Sartell, passed away peacefully at her home on February 14, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 noon on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Inurnment will be in the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Sartell. Arrangements by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Barb was born on February 20, 1936 in Marshall, MN to Julienne (Lerschen) & Donald Blanchette. She graduated from high school in 1953 in Phoenix, AZ. She returned to Minnesota and attended modeling school. Upon graduating she worked as a model and taught at Estelle Compton School of Modeling in Minneapolis. In 1955, she moved back to Marshall and worked for the County Attorney. Here she met Thomas DuBois Hasbrouck and they married on June 8, 1957 in Holy Redeemer Church. They had three sons, Tom, Mike & Mark. They moved to several locations, ending up in St. Cloud in 1995. Barb graduated in 1995 from Medical Transcription school and worked for 23 years as a Medical Transcriptionist. She worked for Catholic Charity Children’s Home for 20 years where she met many dear friends.

Barb’s biggest loves were her family, music and doing crafts. She would go to her sons’ concerts at any chance she could get. She was their biggest fan. At home, she spent many hours making embroidered dish towels and donated many to the church and Emergency Services. Barb embraced family & friends and loved to sit around and talk and laugh and enjoy the company of others. She will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her sons, Tom (Sue), Columbia Heights; Mike (Sue), Sauk Rapids; Mark, St. Cloud; sister, Betty Brandt, Sartell; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; sister, Donna Taveirne and her parents.