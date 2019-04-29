Barbara “Barb” L. Bowman, 75, St. Cloud

June 15, 1943 – April 26, 2019

Barbara “Barb” Louise Bowman, age 75, St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Barb was born June 15, 1943 in Pipestone, MN to Kenneth “Kit” and Ordeth (Michael) Carson. She grew up on the family farm and was active in 4-H at the local, state and national levels. Barb married Dennis Dahl on August 30, 1963 in Pipestone and they moved to St. Cloud in 1974. They later divorced. She married Glenn K. Bowman on June 1, 1985 in St. Cloud. Barb was employed by First Presbyterian Church as administrative assistant from 1977 to 2003. She enjoyed bowling and was a member of women’s and co-ed golf leagues.

Survivors include children, Lynne (Michael Frank) Dahl of Coon Rapids, MN; Craig (Nancy Voigt) Dahl of Sartell, MN; Annette (Tom “Dune” Routon) Dahl of St. Cloud, MN; sisters, Ginny (Ray) Evans of Pipestone, MN; Janet (Randy) Sievers of Storm Lake, IA; sister-in-law, Terry Carson of Pipestone, MN; four grandchildren, Craig Rapp, Cory Dahl, Courtney Dahl, and Alexa Schraut; and three great grandchildren, Cassius, Riley and Kyla.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Glenn Bowman on January 23, 2012, and brother, William Carson.

Memorials are preferred to First Presbyterian Church.