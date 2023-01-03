Banfield Animal Hospital Requests CUP to Open in Marketplace Mall

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- UPDATE: Tuesday's city council meeting has been cancelled due to the hazardous road conditions. All items on the agenda will be moved to the next meeting scheduled on Wednesday, January 18th.

Banfield Animal Hospital may soon occupy space inside Marketplace Shopping Center in Waite Park.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, the council will consider approving a Conditional Use Permit for the animal hospital to operate inside the former Once Upon A Child location.

Planning and Community Development Director Jon Noerenberg says the CUP is required for the business to operate in a B-2, Commercial/General Business District.

He says there are several pet hospitals currently operating in the same zoning classification, but they do not have a CUP as they predate the current ordinance requirements.

The Waite Park Planning Commission did review Banfield's request at their meeting last month and recommended approval.

Banfield Animal Hospital currently has a location inside Petsmart, however it is unclear if that location will remain or move into the Marketplace location.