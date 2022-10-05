Ballots for General Election Mailed Out in Stearns County

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Ballots for the general election have been mailed out to all registered voters in several Stearns County Townships and Cities.

Townships include Crow Lake, Crow River, Farming, Getty, Grove, Lake George, Lake Henry, Luxemburg, Melrose, Munson, North Fork, Oak and Spring Hill.

Cities include Belgrade, Elrosa, Greenwald, Lake Henry, Meire Grove, New Munich, Roscoe, Spring Hill, St. Anthony, and St. Rosa.

Anyone in a mail ballot precinct who did not receive a ballot should contact the Stearns County Elections Office at 320-656-3920.

Get our free mobile app

Ballots must be returned by election day. You can return your ballot by mail or by dropping it off at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or you can use the secure drop box 24/7.

Voters who are in mail ballot precincts that prefer to vote in person on election day can do that at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park.