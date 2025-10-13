ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Bad Habit Brewing Company in St. Joseph is celebrating its 10th anniversary. They opened their doors in their original location on Halloween day in 2015. Since then, they've moved to a new, bigger location and have expanded to add an event space.

Owner Aaron Rieland says there are a few beers loyal customers have been able to enjoy since the very beginning.

So our Hang Up Blond Ale, our Habitual IPA, and our Dark Addiction Chocolate Milk Stout were all on within that first month we were open.

He says, as customers' tastes have changed, they've also had to adjust their menu and offerings.

Over the last two or three years, a lot has changed with more seltzers, so usually when you come in, you'll find two to three seltzers on. Our margarita seltzer has been a really hot item.

Rieland says they are planning a week's worth of events starting on Sunday, October 26th, with the Twin Cities Record Album group. On Tuesday, October 28th, they have a mosaic tile class and a new beer.

Tapping our Flanders Red, it's going into cans; it's been in a French red wine barrel since 2019.

Rieland says they'll have trivia on Wednesday night, along with the tapping of another new beer.

We're also releasing Zen, it is an imperial porter barrel-aged beer. It's been in barrels for a number of years here.

Thursday, October 30th, they'll release a new chocolate milk stout. On Friday, October 31st, their traditional Halloween candy flight will be back. Saturday, November 1st, they'll celebrate Minnesota Beer Day. And, on Sunday, November 2nd, they'll have the Vikings game on in the lounge.

Rieland credits the city and the community of St. Joseph for their support, which has led to their success over the past 10 years.