“Back The Badge” Car Show Winners Announced

ST. CLOUD -- The "Back the Badge" car show announced they raised over $4000 last weekend. All proceeds benefit the LELS Benevolent Fund which provides support for families of Minnesota’s public safety professionals who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. The car show last Saturday at the Crossroads Center brought dozens of classic cars and hundreds of people to the fundraiser.

Best In Show:

Greg Korfe with his 1976 Ford Gran Torino, factory Starsky and Hutch edition

People's Choice Award:

Rob Johnson with his 1949 Chevrolet “Frankenhippie” rat rod

Check out our gallery of some of the favorites from the show.