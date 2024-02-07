Avon Crash Sends Driver to Hospital

COLLEGEVILLE TWP (WJON News) - A single-vehicle crash South of Avon sent the driver to the hospital Tuesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash just before 1:00 pm.

Get our free mobile app

A 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 72-year-old Kathleen Cvancara of Cold Spring was northbound on County Road 50 when the vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole.

Cvancara was wearing a seatbelt, and the airbags did deploy during the crash.

She was sent to an unnamed hospital by Mayo Ambulance.

READ RELATED ARTICLES