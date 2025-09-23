ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Ground will be officially broken on a new homeless facility in St. Cloud. A groundbreaking ceremony for Avivo Village Central Minnesota is on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at 3100 1st Street South in St. Cloud.

The company says it will bring the nationally recognized success of Avivo's Village North Loop in Minneapolis to central Minnesota.

The St. Cloud facility will feature 48 private living spaces with common spaces for services and activities, outdoor areas for recreation, pet care, and gathering, 24/7 security and on-site advocates, housing case managers, and support staff, wrap-around services including healthcare, mental health, and recovery supports.

Community leaders began working in late 2022 to bring the Avivo Village model to St. Cloud. The project is being funded by $7.65 million in state funding, plus additional city and federal resources, and a long-term lease agreement with the city.

The Avivo Village model is a low-barrier shelter. Avivo serves more than 11,000 Minnesotans each year. They were founded in 1960.