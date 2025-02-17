Avian Bird Flu Detected on Crow Wing County Farm

Getty Images

FORT RIPLEY (WJON  News) -- A poultry farm in Crow Wing County is the latest in Minnesota with a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

U-S-D-A officials say samples from the farm in Fort Ripley tested positive and all 120 birds were depopulated.

This was the first case in the state since avian bird flu was detected January 24th on a commercial turkey operation in Wadena County. That affected more than 275 thousand birds.

