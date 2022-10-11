Authorities Seeking Help Identifying Man Shooting At Stop Signs

LITTLE FALLS -- Authorities are asking for your help identifying the man allegedly shooting at stop signs south of Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office received a call at around 6:30 p.m. Monday night that a man was shooting at the stop sign at the intersection of 160th Avenue and Iris Road.

A witness at the scene told authorities, the man was standing in front of his black four-door SUV shooting a black pistol at the stop sign. The man then got back into the vehicle and drove west on Iris Road toward Highway 10.

The witnesses told authorities there was dust on the back of the window, with what appeared to be the number '172' written in the dust.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a white man in his mid-40's, roughly 6-feet tall and wearing black sunglasses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.