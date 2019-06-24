Authorities Searching for Missing Paynesville Man

PAYNESVILLE -- Authorities are asking for your help as they search for a missing Paynesville man.

The Paynesville Police Department is looking for 50-year-old Steven Row. He was last seen on May 23rd at his home.

Neighbors say Row left his home in his work truck, a blue 2005 Chevrolet 2500HD, with Minnesota license plate number M-A-E-5-9-2.

Row is described as a white man, 5'5" tall, weighing 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Prior to leaving his home Row appears to have been searching for information on suicide.

Row is currently entered as a missing person. He has a warrant for his arrest on 1st Degree Sexual Conduct charges.

Anyone with any information on Row's whereabouts should contact Paynesville police at 320-243-3434.