Authorities Respond to Paynesville Business Fire

PAYNESVILLE -- Fire Crews responded to a building fire south of Paynesville Friday morning.

The call came in around 10:00 a.m. at Ted's RV Land on Highway 55.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say the fire was located in a cold storage building on the property. The building contained two trucks, a boat, an RV and other miscellaneous supplies.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Authorities say substantial damage was done to one of the vehicles inside the building as well as some furniture and supplies. The building and other items inside sustained smoke damage.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.