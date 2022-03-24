Authorities Release New Information in 2016 Little Falls Murder

LITTLE FALLS -- Authorities in Morrison County have released some new information regarding a Little Falls murder investigation.

The sheriff's office is looking for information about a blue van or minivan that may have been in the area the day Terrence 'Terry' Brisk was killed.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says they continue to ask for the public's help in the case.

Maybe it was something you observed, something you heard, or maybe it's a vehicle or person you observed in the area on the date of the incident. Whatever information you may have about this case, we want to hear from you.

Brisk was hunting on property northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne and Jewel roads when someone shot him with his own gun in November 2016.

Investigators consider the blue van to be a vehicle of interest in the case.

A $30,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Brisk's murder.

Anyone with information can call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233 or you can make an anonymous report at Crime Stoppers of Minnesota with TIP674 to CRIMES (274637).