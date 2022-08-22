Authorities Looking for Suspect in Clearwater Bank Robbery
CLEARWATER -- Authorities are looking for the person involved in a bank robbery in Clearwater Monday afternoon.
The incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. at the American Heritage Bank after a man approached the counter and said he had a gun. He left with an undisclosed amount of case.
Authorities say the suspect fled the scene in a 4 door black car before police arrived.
Survellence video, employees and witnesses from the bank describe the suspect as a thin black man wearing all black clothing.
Anyone with information about this incident or can identify the individual is asked to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office tip line 763-682-7733.