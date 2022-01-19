Authorities Investigating Two Vehicle Crash Near Holdingford

HOLDINGFORD -- Authorities responded to a two vehicle crash near Holdingford Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 8:15 a.m. on River Street at 155th Avenue in Holding Township, about a mile east of Holdingford.

The Stearns County Sheriff's office says 26-year-old Brent Finken, of Holdingford, was heading south on 155th Avenue. Finken told authorities he had stopped at a stop sign and did not remember seeing another vehicle approaching.

Authorities say Finken continued through the intersection and was struck by another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was 59-year-old Thomas Wunderlich of Rice.

Authorities say Wunderlich was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance, while Finken was taken by a private party for their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.